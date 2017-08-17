KPD officers need public’s help identifying car wash vandalism suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers need your help identifying the suspect who vandalized a car wash earlier this year.

Police said the crime was captured on surveillance cameras.

Investigators said on May 31 a man tried to pry open a coin operated vacuum cleaner at clean stop car wash on East Sevier Avenue.

Police said he did not get any money, but did cause around $1,500 worth of damage, and he is now wanted for felony vandalism.

Anyone who can help police identify this suspect, call 246-9111 or 229-9429.

 

