House fire reported on West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton; no injuries reported

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County dispatchers confirmed there was a house fire in the 1700 block of West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton on Thursday.

The call about the house fire came in around 4:30 p.m.

One person was reportedly in the house at the time of the fire, but was able to get out unharmed.

No other injuries were reported.

The house fire was located near Tri-Cities Gun Depot and Sycamore Shoals parks.

Crews temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of West Elk Avenue, but the lanes have since been reopened.

Elizabethton Police and Fire crews responded to the scene.

