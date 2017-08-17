Food City Family Race Night kicks off race weekend in Bristol, celebrates 30 year tradition

BRISTOL, TN/VA (WJHL)- Thursday at 1 p.m. Food City Family Race Night kicks off in Bristol. The tradition is celebrating its 30th anniversary and returns to State Street downtown.

Fans can expect a line-up of driver autograph sessions, show cars, simulators, souvenir trailers, entertainment, live music, and free food samples.

The proceeds from this year’s Food City Family Race Night will benefit Theater Bristol and Bristol Ballet. It kicks off at 1:00 p.m. today and continues until 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are six dollars and free for children twelve and under.

Shuttle services will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m, you can visit www.foodcity.com for more information.

Then, Friday and Saturday you can catch Dale Earnhart Jr. as he completes his final laps at Bristol Motor Speedway. Here’s how the speedway plans to honor his last night race at BMS:

New this year is Trackside Live! Right outside the track, a stage is set up where you can see appearances by NASCAR drivers, live music and the filming of the one-hour “Trackside Live!” broadcasts on NASCAR.com.

