First Assist Urgent Care facility opens in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Mountain State Health Alliance and Laughlin Memorial Hospital officials opened a new First Assist Urgent Care in Greeneville.

According to a MSHA news release, physicians, physicians assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, radiology techs, as well as other medical professionals will work out of the facility.

The urgent care will have five patient rooms, an X-ray room, as well as a procedure room for minor surgical procedures.

The facility will also have “seamless connectivity” to Laughlin Memorial, as well as Johnson City Medical Center, for patients who require a higher level of care.

“We are pleased that Mountain States is making this investment in needed services here in Greene County,” Chuck Whitfield, CEO of Laughlin Memorial Hospital, said. “Affordable, convenient access to urgent care services is an important part of the continuum of care in any community, and we look forward to working with the medical professionals at First Assist to provide seamless care to our patients.”

The First Assist Urgent Care is located at 1744 E. Andrew Jackson Highway, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the release, patients can either walk in or call 423-787-7496 to make an appointment.

