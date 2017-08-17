Families displaced by Elizabethton apartment fire

The Elizabethton Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on WH Street early Thursday morning.

Fire crews reported that the fire appeared to start in the upstairs portion of one of the units. A woman living in the apartment was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape uninjured.

One apartment unit was heavily damaged by the fire while three others received significant smoke damage.

The American Red Cross responded to the fire scene to assist at least six people who were displaced by the fire.

The were no injuries reported and the fire marshal is working to investigate the cause of the fire.