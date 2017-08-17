ETSU tabbed first to win SoCon volleyball title

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (August 17, 2017) – The ETSU volleyball team was picked to finish first in the 2017 preseason awards as announced by the Southern Conference on Thursday. The defending regular season champions received seven first-place votes and 63 points to claim the preseason honor under the leadership of the reigning 2016 SoCon Coach of the Year, Lindsey Devine.

Following ETSU’s first place finish was UNCG who received 50 points and Samford and Chattanooga who tied for third with both earning 46 points.

All nine SoCon coaches voted and coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams or players.

Also garnering individual awards were AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Ind.) and Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) who were named to the volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team. Lux and Milhorn were part of the nine-member team.

Lux was named to the 2016 First Team All-SoCon after having an impressive sophomore season. She ended the season with an attack percentage of .332, which ranks fourth best in a single-season in ETSU history. She had multiple double-digit kills per game, while also ranking second in the SoCon in hitting percentage (.332).

Milhorn was named to the 2016 Southern Conference All-Tournament Team. She recorded eight double-doubles including 19 kills and 17 digs in the SoCon Tournament Finals against Furman. She was ranked second on the team with 314 digs, while having 37 blocks and 17 service aces.

Lux, Milhorn and the rest of the Bucs will open the 2017 season with a scrimmage this upcoming Saturday, August 19 against Charlotte. The scrimmage is set for 2:00 p.m. Following their scrimmage, the Bucs will begin the regular season at the Lipscomb Preseason Tournament and will take on Lipscomb, Arizona, and Wichita State.

2017 Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

ETSU (7) 63 UNCG 50

T-3. Samford (2) 46

T-3. Chattanooga 46

Wofford 41 Furman 32 Mercer 22 Western Carolina 16 The Citadel 8

() denotes first-place votes

2017 Volleyball Preseason All–Conference Team

OH, Moriah Smith, The Citadel

RS, AJ Lux, ETSU

OH, Rylee Milhorn, ETSU

MB, Paige Alsten, Mercer

OH, Ashley Muench, UNCG

LIB, Christina Gregory, UNCG

S, Allison Penner, UNCG

OH, Catie Cronister, Wofford

MB, Colleen Reilly, Wofford