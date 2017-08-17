ETSU defense shines in 2nd scrimmage of the fall camp

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 17, 2017) – The ETSU football team moved one step closer to its season opener as the Buccaneers held their second scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday morning outside on the ETSU Practice Fields.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

DEFENSE

The Buccaneer defense recorded three turnovers and freshman linebacker Chris Ross (Enterprise, Ala.) scored on a 90-yard fumble return, which put the finishing touches on a stellar scrimmage by the defense … Junior defensive lineman Tremond Ferrell (Washington, Ga.) also had a fumble recovery, while sophomore defensive lineman Austin Rowan (Knoxville, Tenn.) came down with an interception on a tipped pass.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jason Maduafokwa (Seymour, Tenn.) led the Bucs with nine tackles, four sacks and one quarterback hurry, while freshman defensive back Karon Delince (Phenix City, Ala.) totaled eight tackles.

Redshirt junior linebacker River Boruff (Sparta, Tenn.) finished with six tackles and a sack and sophomore defensive back Jeremy Lewis (Lawrenceville, Ga.) added five tackles and two pass break ups.

Joining Boruff and Maduafokwa with sacks were defensive linemen Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) and Chris Bouyer (Rock Hill, S.C.), and linebackers Spencer Brien (Gatlinburg, Tenn.), Blake Bockrath (Loveland, Ohio), Zack Yancey (Opelika, Ala.) and Chei Hill (Homestead, Fla.).

Overall, the defense finished with 98 tackles, 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, five pass break ups and three quarterback hurries.

OFFENSE

The Buccaneer offense generated two touchdowns as quarterbacks Austin Herink (Cleveland, Tenn.) and Nick Sexton (Seymour, Tenn.) scored on runs … Herink – who scored on 10-yard run up the middle – went 6-of-9 with 106 passing yards … Sexton completed eight passes for 57 yards and scored on a three-yard run … Redshirt sophomore Dylan Wieger (Kingsport, Tenn.) went 9-for-16 for 103 yards.

Overall, the quarterbacks completed 26 passes for 293 yards, while the running backs totaled 100 yards on the ground.

Redshirt junior Jajuan Stinson (Knoxville, Tenn.) led the running backs with 46 yards on two attempts, which included a 45-yard carry on the sixth play of the scrimmage and led to a 45-yard field goal by JJ Jerman (Seymour, Tenn.) … Freshman Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) finished with 28 yards on eight carries.

The Buccaneer quarterbacks completed passes to 14 different receivers with Vincent Lowe (Chesapeake, Va.), Andrew Heyward (Powder Springs, Ga.), Anthony Spagnoletti (Bealeton, Va.) and Kashif Warren (Knoxville, Tenn.) all registering three receptions … Lowe led the group with 44 receiving yards, while Quan Harrison (Greeneville, Tenn.) had a 40-yard reception.

SPECIAL TEAMS

JJ Jerman and Joe DeFatta (Franklin, Tenn.) provided scoring highlights for the offense on Thursday … The Buccaneer duo went 7-for-10 on field goal attempts, which included four makes from over 50 yards.

Jerman went 3-for-5 and connected on attempts of 40, 47 and 55 yards, and DeFatta went 4-for-5 with makes of 26, 51, 53 and 55 yards.

UP NEXT

The Blue and Gold return to practice Friday morning at 8 a.m., before wrapping up the second week of camp with another morning practice on Saturday.

ETSU will hold its third and final scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 24 … Game time and location for the scrimmage has yet to be determined.

SEASON OPENER

ETSU opens its 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when the Buccaneers host Limestone at 7 p.m. inside the new on-campus stadium.