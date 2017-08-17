EBT system currently down for SNAP recipients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The contractor that maintains EBT services for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is experiencing multi-state service issues causing an EBT system outage.

It is unclear at this time when services will be restored.

Anyone experiencing difficulty is encouraged to call (866) 281-2448 to check on the status of the system restoration.

SNAP clients can call 2-1-1 to learn of food resources that might be available to supplement their needs during the outage. Clients can also call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 with any other questions related to their benefits.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) www.dss.virginia.gov home office is located in Richmond and administers social services programs, consistent with Federal and State law and policy of the State Board of Social Services through 120 local departments of social services (LDSS) throughout the state. The VDSS mission is “People helping people triumph over poverty, abuse and neglect to shape strong futures for themselves, their families and communities.”