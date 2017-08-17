Courtney McDaniel steps down from King women’s basketball

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University women’s basketball coach Josh Thompson announced on Thursday that assistant coach Courtney McDaniel has resigned from her position. McDaniel has accepted a position as head coach at a high school in Florida.



McDaniel will be the head coach at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Miami. She will also teach physical education and conditioning courses along with her head coaching duties.

“I’m very thankful for the two years that Courtney spent coaching here with our women’s basketball family,” Thompson said. “She is a great coach and I know that she will do well in her next position at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High school in Florida. We will miss her here at King, but we wish her the best and pray for God’s blessings in her life.”

In the two years McDaniel spent with the Tornado, King amassed an overall record of 44-19 while going 35-9 in Conference Carolinas play. A season ago, King posted their most wins since becoming NCAA Division II members, 25, and won 19 conference games, their most since joining Conference Carolinas. King reached the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game each of the last two years, defeating Limestone College last year and earning their first ever NCAA Division II Tournament berth.