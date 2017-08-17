Church Hill police charge man who allegedly stole $900 in lottery tickets from store

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill Police Department officers arrested a Greeneville man Wednesday on burglary and theft charges after he reportedly stole lottery tickets from a convenience store on Monday.

According to a CHPD news release, employees at Minor’s Market on Highway 11W at South Central Avenue, reported a theft of $900 in lottery tickets.

Surveillance video in the store revealed that a man opened the door to an interior “employees only” storage room and took three packets of tickets on Monday around 6:30 a.m.

Brian Dean Smith, who was an employee of a tree cutting service that was working nearby, was developed as a suspect.

A Church Hill detective, along with a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy located Smith on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. and was arrested.

Smith was charged with burglary and theft under $1,000 and was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

An investigation revealed that between Monday and Wednesday, Smith tried to cash in some of the tickets but was unsuccessful because none of the tickets had been activated.

