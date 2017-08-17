CCSO: RV destroyed in fire on Ray Simerly Road in Hampton; no injuries reported

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that several fire departments responded to an RV fire on Ray Simerly Road in Hampton Thursday morning.

According to CCSO’s Amos Halava, the fire was reported just before 7:45 a.m.

The RV was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Halava reported that the RV was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Hampton Fire Department, as well as Roan Mountain and Limestone Cove fire departments, responded to the fire.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.