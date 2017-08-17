Carter County school board expected to reduce maximum BAC for staff to .02

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education is expected to drastically change its drug and alcohol policy tonight, after our Community Watchdog investigation discovered employees can show up to school with up to a .08 blood alcohol level, which is the legal limit to drive in Tennessee and the highest allowable alcohol level of all school districts in Northeast Tennessee.

Administrators are recommending to change district policy so that any results that come in .02 or higher are considered positive and a violation.

The director of schools previously told us Carter County crafted its drug-free workplace policy from another Tennessee county and never had to use the specific alcohol portion of it, but after we raised questions about the policy in June, he promised to re-evaluate Carter County’s policy.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 4 p.m.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.