Bristol Dragway to host hit Discovery show Street Outlaws

The entire 405 Top Ten List from Street Outlaws, including the show’s biggest starts Big Chief, Murder Nova and the duo of AZN and Farmtruck – along with 22 other street racers from Oklahoma City and across the country – will descend upon the hills of East Tennessee for a never-before seen 32-car field drag race in pursuit of $100,000, the largest prize amount in show history. Pilgrim Media Group, the series’ producer, will be filming the event for a Street Outlaws special that will air early next year.

Admission is free and open to the public only on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Parking, which will be available for $10 and guests are asked to use the Dragway entrance off Highway 394. Gates will open at 4 p.m. All guests are welcome to visit the pits from 5-5:45 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“Street Outlaws has a passionate fan base and some of the most entertaining characters on television today,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway. “We can’t wait to see what antics they get into as they race down Thunder Valley. We hope all of our neighbors in the region will join us as this popular show arrives in Bristol.”