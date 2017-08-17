Braves crush Rockies 10-4 as Arenado leaves with injury

By BRENT W. NEW

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) – Ender Inciarte hit two of Atlanta’s four homers and the Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Thursday.

Freddie Freeman and Tyler Flowers also homered, and Lucas Sims (1-3) got his first win in the majors for the Braves, who managed a four-game split at Coors Field thanks to four solo shots off Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (6-5).

The Rockies were served a potentially more serious blow in the seventh, when All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado left the game with an apparent injury to his left hand.

Arenado was eaten up by a sharp grounder from Lane Adams and left the field in pain. The ball appeared to hit the same spot where he was plunked by Miami pitcher Vance Worley on Sunday.