BMS pays $80,000 electric bill to power track, BTES prepared to prevent outage

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – It will cost Bristol Motor Speedway around $80,000 this month to power the track in the days before, during and after the annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, according to Bristol Tennessee Essential Services.

BTES CEO Dr. Mike Browder said it takes the equivalent of 2,000 homes’ electricity to power BMS for race weekend. With race cars speeding around the track, particularly at night, he said the last thing the utility wants to see is the lights go out.

“It takes seconds to go around that track and if it’s dark, they’re could be a big mess,” he said. “I’ve seen when a major event that’s being broadcast all over the world, the power goes out, they want to talk to the people doing what I do and I don’t want to talk to you about that after the fact.”

Dr. Browder said BTES prepares ahead of time to prevent a power outage at the track. He said the utility runs through drills the week before the race and checks all of its electrical switches, plus remaps its power supply, so that even a basic crash into a power pole on Bristol Highway won’t knock out power.

In addition, he says BMS hires eight to 10 BTES employees to work on standby and BTES staffs its dispatch center accordingly.

“It’s our intention that we have been concerned enough early, they don’t have to be concerned then,” Dr. Browder said. “It’s about the people in this region having something great, that people enjoy coming and visiting us and so forth and then people around the world get to watch it and we get to sit back and know that we were are a part of that.”

