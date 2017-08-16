UNC coaches, officials meet with NCAA in academic scandal investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) — A major NCAA academic investigation is coming to a head Wednesday and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is at the center of it.

The NCAA began committee hearings with UNC in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday morning.

UNC faces several allegations connected to the academic investigation. The NCAA claims UNC used a fake African-American studies course to keep student-athletes from missing the mark and being ineligible to play.

UNC officials will meet Wednesday afternoon with a committee about allegations that the university provided special treatment in the classroom for student-athletes.

NCAA staff could be seen bringing in cartloads of documents and paperwork.

Head UNC football coach Larry Fedora and Head Bball Coach Roy Williams just arrived to @NCAA infractions hearing. @WKRN @WNCN pic.twitter.com/j4wNPVmqNE — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) August 16, 2017

The NCAA investigation dates back several years and top school officials will have to answer to the allegations on Wednesday. The scandal is believed to have been going on for decades.

Those asked to be present at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville include:

Lissa Broome, faculty athletics representative

Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics

Larry Fedora, head football coach

Sylvia Hatchell, head women’s basketball coach

Vince Ille, senior associate director of athletics/compliance

Marielle vanGelder, compliance officer

Roy Williams, head men’s basketball coach

The meetings are closed to the public.

The Committee on Infractions is:

Dr. Carol Cartwright, president emerita, Kent State and Bowling Green State Universities

Alberto Gonzales, dean and Doyle Rogers Distinguished Professor of Law, Belmont University College

of Law

of Law Eleanor Myers, associate professor of law emerita and interim associate dean for students at Temple

University

University Joseph Novak, retired football coach, Northern Illinois University

Larry Parkinson, director, Office of Enforcement, for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,

public member, Washington

public member, Washington Jill Pilgrim, attorney and co-founder of Precise Advisory Group, public member, New York, New

York

York Greg Sankey, commissioner, Southeastern Conference, and chief hearing officer.

NCAA officials are expected to question the group about the academic scandal on campus involving the student-athletes.

UNC has maintained that student-athletes did not receive any special treatment that would differ from other students. The NCAA believes that more than 3,000 students took “paper classes” and nearly half of them were athletes.