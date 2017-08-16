TWRA: Multiple reports of bear activity in Kingsport neighborhood

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- TWRA officers say they are getting three to four calls a day about bear activity in a Kingsport neighborhood.

Todd Weaver with the TWRA said the calls are coming from the Ridgefields neighborhood near Bays Mountain.

Wedensday afternoon we found Charlie Gibson at a park in that neighborhood, where he told us he saw a bear just a few days ago.

“Two mornings ago it was about 5:13 in the morning it woke me up, I went out with my phone,” Gibson said.

Gibson said that wasn’t his first encounter with a bear, showing us another photo where he caught a bear trying to steal things out of their trash can.

“He’s gotten to-go food that was leftover, he’s taken a teddy bear that was thrown away…he will take it off into the woods usually and there’s always a trail,” Gibson said.

Foraging for food is the exact reason TWRA officer Todd Weaver said they’re getting multiple calls every day.

“They are going to come down low, and find a food source that they can fatten themselves back up on…and that just happens to be trash,” Weaver said.

There are also some measures people at home can use to get rid of bears like not putting your trash out the night before, and to remove any food sources that could be in a bear’s reach.

“You can harass a bear, by fireworks, banging pots and pans, yelling at them, shooting an air horn,” Weaver said.

Trapping and relocating bears is something Weaver said he gets a lot of questions about, but explained that is a practice the agency has had to move away from.

“We used to trap and relocate to counties that were in short supplies of bears, now every county has bears, so were having to deal with them with preventative measures,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the one thing you should never do, is approach a bear.

