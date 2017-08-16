Tri-Cities RAM clinic coming up in November

GRAY, TN (WJHL-TV) – The annual Tri-Cities Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic is set for Nov. 3 – 5, but will be in a new location this fall.

The first four Tri-Cities RAM clinics were held at Bristol Motor Speedway, but the one this fall will take place in the centrally located Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

“The location has a lot of parking, the buildings are accessable, if there is inclimate weather, we’ll still be able to host the clinic and people will have shelter instead of having to withstand the elements,”, Project Access Exec. Dir. Brooks Blair said.

During the 2015 Tri-Cities RAM Clinic, nearly 1,100 patients were treated and medical professionals provided around $440,000 in care. That included 1,413 dental procedures, 574 vision encounters and 162 general medical cases. They are expecting around 2,000 patients during the three day Tri-Cities RAM Clinic.

“Some of them have been waiting for 2 or 3 days, which is very, very sad when you consider in the world’s richest country, people have to line up for 2 or 3 days to make sure that they get the care that they need,”, RAM Founder and President Stan Brock said.

RAM holds other clinics in the region in addition to the Tri-Cities one, seeing thousands of people at each one. Just recently completing their annual visit to Wise Co., VA. Peole line up for days to try to get to see doctors, but most are there to see a dentist or optometrist.

“The affordable care act, it’s intention was very good, but it did not provide affordable dental care for adults and it didn’t provide affordable vision care for adults in a pair of glasses,”, Broack added, “The truth of the matter is that they need to be there to see the specialist for diabetes, the specialist for heart disease, women’s health, get their PAP smears, mammograms, etc, but they are totlally focused on dentistry and vision care.”

RAM is still in need of dentists, optometrists and other volunteers to meet the expected need. You must go thru the RAM website and register if you want to volunteer.

“Getting medical volnteers, if they volunteered in the past, they are more likely to immediately volunteer because they know RAM, they know the services that are provided and they know the individuals that need the care,”, Blair added, “However, we do still need more medical care so we can provide services so more dentists, more optometrists, and more general medical physicians.”

There is much more information on donating or volunteering at ramusa.org.

