Student found unresponsive at Virginia Middle School, sent to hospital

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia City Schools superintendent confirmed to News Channel 11 that a student was found unresponsive at Virginia Middle School on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Bristol Virginia City School Superintendent Keith Perrigan, the student was found unresponsive about 30 minutes before school let out. The student was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The student’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to Perrigan, no weapons were involved in the incident.

Perrigan said students at the school were held for an additional 5 minutes due to the traumatic situation.

