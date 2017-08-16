Solar eclipse: What you need to know about eye protection

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It’s a common theme recently as we approach the solar eclipse event happening on Monday: people are not having luck getting their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses.

Some people may think there are other items to use to look directly at the sun, but are those options safe?

It’s an event that hasn’t happened in nearly 100 years, a total eclipse will stretch across the continental United States on Monday.

“The entire country is going to have a nice partial eclipse. In our own area for example, right here in the Tri-Cities, there will be 97% of coverage,” said Richard Ignace, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at East Tennessee State University.

A lot of people are excited about the event, so much so, that people are having a tough time finding solar eclipse glasses that need to be worn in order to look at the sun.

Angie Patteson is an optometrist at Sunset Eye Care in Johnson City.

“Proper precautions do need to be taken during this eclipse,” she said.

Patteson said looking at the sun without the right protection can cause serious damage.

One form of damage is a burn to the front of the eye, but it can heal.

A second kind of injury called solar maculopathy is worse.

“That’s where the back of the eye is burnt and you get a hole through the macula of the eye and that can lead to permanent vision loss,” she explained.

So what happens if you are out of luck and can’t find these glasses anywhere?

Patteson said there are a couple of options.

One way is by sharing eclipse glasses.

“One thing that people may think is that they can wear sunglasses or a welder’s hood or look through x-ray film. That is absolutely false. The only safe way to view the eclipse in real-time is to use to ISO certified eclipse glasses,” Patteson explained.

Another is to view the eclipse indirectly by making a pinhole projector.

“You basically take two pieces of paper or any other cardboard, things like that you make a pin in a piece of paper, you put the other piece of paper on the ground and let the sun go through that little pin hole and you can watch the different phases of the eclipse indirectly on that piece of paper on the ground,” she said.

The same concept works with trees.

“The whole network of leaves acts like a network of pin hole cameras. So in the shadow of the tree you should be able to see a whole bunch of crescent shapes as the eclipse sort of progresses,” Ignace said.

Or if you want to avoid the risk of damaging your eyes altogether, “watch it from your television. I think there will be just really dynamic coverage, some stunning photos I’m sure we’ll all be able to experience later. Please don’t look at the sun directly,” Patteson said.

For more information about eye safety during the eclipse, click here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.