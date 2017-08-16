RAM free medical clinic Nov. 3-5; First time at Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Remote Area Medical is returning to the Tri-Cities to provide free health care for those in need. It will hold its fifth clinic in the Tri-Cities to provide free dental, vision and medical care, but at a new location.

The clinic will be held Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. This is the first time the clinic will be held there. The first four were previously held at Bristol Motor Speedway.

No identification or proof of insurance is required and all care is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Patients will be treated based on ticket numbers — those tickets are distributed beginning at 3:00 a.m. with doors opening at 6:00 a.m.

In addition to medical care, the clinic will offer vendors who will provide health education and other community resources. Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute fresh produce to participants as they leave.

The 2012 Tri-Cities clinic was featured in a Netflix documentary titled, “Remote Area Medical” and has been recognized by film festivals across the country.

During the 2015 Tri-Cities RAM clinic, nearly 1,100 patients were treated and medical professionals provided about $440,000 in care. That included 1,413 dental procedures, 574 vision encounters, and 162 general medical cases.

Organizers say the clinic still needs more dental professionals, optometrists, general medical providers, nurses and volunteers.

If you are interested in being a care provider or if you want to volunteer register at ramusa.org/volunteer.

Donations can be made at ramusa.org/donate or mailed to Project Access, P.O. Box 973, Johnson City, TN, 37605.

For more information, visit ramusa.org. To volunteer, email volunteers@ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.