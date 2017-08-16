Official: Fences vandalized at Happy Valley High School

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities school faces some costly clean-up after an act of vandalism.
A News Channel 11 viewer sent us photos of damage at Happy Valley High School.
Director of Schools Dr. Kevin Ward told us someone drove through three fences at the school last night.
Ward said police caught the person responsible for the damage, and he’d been told the driver was in a stolen car.
Ward said he hoped to have information on Thursday.
Photos: Vandalism at Happy Valley High School
Photos: Vandalism at Happy Valley High School x
Latest Galleries
-
Auto burglary suspects arrested after multi-county spree
-
Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN
-
Crash outside Elizabethton Walmart
-
Hidden Acres House Fire
-
Multiple crashes with injuries reported on Lynn Garden Dr.
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
-
Martin Stiegwardt named new head of ETSU’s tennis program
-
Knoxville-based company recalls hummus
-
Johnson City seeks suspects in counterfeit money case
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.