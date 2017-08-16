Official: Fences vandalized at Happy Valley High School

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities school faces some costly clean-up after an act of vandalism.

A News Channel 11 viewer sent us photos of damage at Happy Valley High School.

Director of Schools Dr. Kevin Ward told us someone drove through three fences at the school last night.

Ward said police caught the person responsible for the damage, and he’d been told the driver was in a stolen car.

Ward said he hoped to have information on Thursday.

