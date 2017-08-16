New York child raises money to send foster kids to Disney World

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (ABC News/WROC) – Like most girls her age, Jordan West, 7, loves being a princess.

“I think every girl deserves to be a princess for a day,” says Jordan. The child decided she wanted to do more for children in foster care after hosting an event last year.

She raised around $10,000 to send girls to Walt Disney World for the ultimate princess party.

“She’s really excited to interact with the girls,” said Jordan’s mom Olivia West to ABC News. “She writes affirmations for these girls [that say], ‘You are beautiful, you are loved.’ That really touches me as a mom and I really hope that she continues thinking about others.”

Jordan created an organization called “Champions of Change” that helps children who are less fortunate.

“They had a lot of activities for them, a lot of surprises for them along the way so I think it went very well,” said Tan Mitchell, a Florida resident who brought her foster daughter to the event and chaperoned three girls. “For this organization to step in and do this was really amazing. It really did a lot to make these girls smile and make them feel like princesses for a day.”

In 2016, Jordan held a princess party at a children’s spa. Girls were transported in a limo and received gifts. Around 115 girls and Jordan were invited to the White House for another event later that year.

Jordan raises money by receiving private donations, hosting garage sales and lemonade stands and more. She wrote a children’s book “Champions of Change: Princess for a Day” to raise money.