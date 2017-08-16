Knoxville police officer mows theft victim’s lawn

WATE Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville police officer is earning kudos from his department and the community for stepping up to help a 76-year-old woman who was victimized by a thief.

A Facebook post by the Knoxville Police Department said while responding to a noise complaint on Sunday, Officer Garrett Fontanez was flagged down by a 76-year-old woman who said she paid a man to cut her grass, but he took off with the money and her push mower.

On Tuesday, Officer Fontanez spent his day off mowing the woman’s grass free of charge and promised to help her keep it mowed. He says he is also on the lookout for the suspect.

