Kingsport Police asking for help in T-Mobile burglary investigation

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – On August 7, 2017 police officers were alerted to a burglary in progress at a T-Mobile store in Kingsport, TN.

While the officers were still en route, the alarm company updated dispatchers that they were monitoring the store’s surveillance cameras and could see three suspects inside the store, who then fled on foot just prior to the officers’ arrival.

A search of the surrounding area was conducted, including the use of a Police K-9 for tracking, but no suspects were found in the area.

Three unidentified suspects, clad in dark clothing from head to toe wearing masks and gloves to conceal their identities, entered the store by shattering an exterior window with a large rock. Once inside, part of the store was ransacked; however, they appeared to have focused their attention on a secure storage room.

The suspects spent a minute prying on and kicking at the storage room door. Their attempts at breaching the door were unsuccessful.

Anyone who can help identify these suspects or provide any additional information which may assist with this investigation is asked to contact Detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

