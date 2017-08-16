Johnson City schools principal among 9 finalists for TN principal of the year

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities school leader is among the most elite of principals across the state. Fairmont Principal Carol McGill has been named one of nine finalists for the 2017-18 Tennessee Principal of the Year award.

McGill started out as a teacher at Cherokee Elementary in 1993 and has served as principal for 16 years at Fairmont Elementary.

She tells us what she loves about her job.

“The students,” she said with a smile, according to a release. “It’s totally all about the students. You can have a really bad day and in five minutes of opening car doors or greeting students and speaking with them, your day just brightens right up.

McGill was nominated last March and has written six essays on an array of topics — including leadership skills.

“Carol McGill models and expects high standards in all areas of the educational program at Fairmont,”Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said. “She is a wonderful role model for aspiring principals and current principals in the Northeast region of Tennessee. She has earned a wonderful legacy of developing teachers who inspire students and nurture high achievement in all their children.”

The Tennessee Principal of the Year award winner will be announced on October 16.

The award is given annually to a principal who has a track record of outstanding service and exceptional leadership.