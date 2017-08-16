Have a party with these top 10 solar eclipse snacks

NOTE: Watch the attached videos for ideas from Food City.

[KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many people across East Tennessee are holding solar eclipse parties. Give your guests the sun, moon and the stars with these eclipse themed snacks.

1. Moon Pie

This list wouldn’t be complete without the marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate goodness that is a Moon Pie.

The Moon Pie began in 1917 when a Kentucky coal miner asked a traveling salesman for a snack “as big as the moon.” Earl Mitchell reported back and the bakery obliged with a tasty treat aptly named MoonPie. It was filling, fit in the lunch pail and the coal miners loved it. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, MoonPies are made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Chattanooga.

2. Krispy Kreme eclipse donut

During the eclipse, Krispy Kreme is going dark with the chocolate version of their iconic original glazed doughnut to celebrate the solar eclipse. The doughnut will launch on Monday, August 21. However, customers can purchase the limited-time offering prior to its official debut during evening Hot Light hours on August 19 and 20.

3. Iced Eclipse Tonic

Need something to wash your donut down with? Try K-Brew‘s Iced Eclipse Tonic in Knoxville.

The drink features a blackberry reduction, signature espresso, fever tree tonic over ice. The drink is topped off with a refreshing mint leaf. It’s available at one of K-Brews two locations at 1138 N. Broadway or 800 Market Street.

This lemon, lime and orange trifecta will leave you glowing, even through total darkness. Made by the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, the citrus-flavored soda is also available in Diet Sun Drop.

5. Space Junk (Food)

On average, it takes about 375 years for a total solar eclipse to happen again at the same location, so why not live a little?

Fill “Space Junk” bags with your favorite eclipse-themed candy. Our picks include Starbursts, Milky Way, Eclipse or Orbit Gum and mini Moon Pies.

6. Fruit or veggie eclipse kebabs



Looking for a healthier options? Your guests will love you to the moon and back with these celestial creations.

Just cut our your favorite fruit or vegetables, like watermelon, cantaloupe or even cucumbers with a star shaped cookie cutter. Skewer the fruits and veggies for a snack that is out of this world.

7. Rocket Dogs

M For Mommy

Take a hot dog and wrap it with Pillsbury Bread Stick Dough and bake it according to the instructions on the package. Push a skewer through the hot dogs and top with a triangle cheese.

8. Solar Eclipse Trail Mix

Mix up some eclipse inspired trail mix.

Just combine:

1 1/2 cups of “o” shaped cereal, like Cheerios

1/2 cup of Sunflower seeds

1/4 cup of Sun-Maid raisins

1/4 cup of banana chips

1/4 cup Mars company M&Ms

Mix together and store in an airtight container

9. Goldfish Space Adventures

Pepperidge Farms Goldfish Space Dreams Snack Crackers are out of this world! The crackers are in shapes from outer space.

10. Pizza moons



For a fun, lunar-themed appetizer, try pizza moons. Unroll crescents onto work surface. Top each piece of dough with shredded cheese and a few slices of pepperoni. Sprinkle on a bit more cheese, and roll into crescent shape. Place pizza “moons” on a baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes. Top with Parmesan cheese.