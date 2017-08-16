Haunted Half Marathon on the move to Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL-TV) – The Town of Jonesborough’s annual Halloween Haunts and Happenings has added a big new event this year.

The yearly Haunted Half Marathon is on the move from Kingsport to Tennessee’s oldest town on the Saturday before Halloween.

“We’re really excited about being in Jonesborough, it’s Tennessee’s oldest town, it’s got a lot of historic places and homes and buildings and it’s got kind of a haunted history to it,”, Hank Brown of We Run Events said.

The 13.1 mile route will be a double loop course throughout the town with the start/finish line being in from of the Washington Co. Courthouse on Main St. and will kick off the day long Halloween Haunts and Happenings fun at 9:30am.

Brown added, “This will be a challenging course, we’ve driven around, tried to take out as many hills as we could, but Jonesborough is hilly, East Tennessee is hilly. Most anywhere you go around here, you’re going to run into a challenging course, but we’re gonna make it fun.”

700 people participated in last years Haunted Half and they expect around 1,000 people for the event this year. If you don’t think you can run the full distance, a 2 or 4 person relay option is available. And, of course, they are encouraging everyone to dress for the occasion.

“A lot of people are serious and they will be running in their runnign attire, but a lot of people, the majority of them, will be dressed in some kind of costume over their runnig gear, they are very creative, it’s just a lot of fun,”, Brown said.

For more information on the Haunted Half Marathon or other Jonesborough Halloween Haunts and Happenings, visit jbohalloween.com.

