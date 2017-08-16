ETSU single game football tickets on sale Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 16, 2017) – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday that single game tickets for the upcoming 2017 football season inside the new, on-campus stadium will be available to the general public beginning Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Fans can purchase their tickets on-line by visiting ETSUBucs.com and clicking on the ticket link. Tickets are also available for purchase by calling 423-439-3878 (ETSU). Call volume is expected to be high on Thursday morning, so fans are encouraged to use the on-line system if at all possible to avoid waiting on the phone.

“The demand for season tickets has been phenomenal and the public’s overall excitement for the program has shown in the sales numbers,” said ETSU Senior Associate Athletic Director/COO Scott Carter. “We expect this level of demand to continue as we open single game sales on Thursday.

“This season is going to be a special time for our region and something we will all remember for decades to come, so it is our goal to do everything possible to provide opportunities for the public to attend. The planning and construction of this stadium has been a team effort from the beginning and because of this it’s only appropriate that everyone be a part of opening this new stadium.”