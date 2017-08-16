Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 missing Middle Tennessee kids

SPARTA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for two missing children from Sparta, Tennessee.

Police say William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, were last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. at a house on Brown Street in Sparta.

William Young is described as a white male about 3 feet tall and 55 pounds. He had blonde hair and blue eyes. Salome Young is a white female about 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

They may be with their mother Kimberly Young, 48. She is described as a white female about 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officers say she has made threats in the past to harm herself and her children.

They may be traveling in a 2005 maroon Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee license plate 9402DD0.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.