Dozens, possibly hundreds line up in Jonesborough for solar eclipse glasses

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Now that we are 5 days away from the great solar eclipse, the effort to get spectacles for the epic event intensifies.

Dozens of people, possibly hundreds lined up this morning at the visitors center in Jonesborough to get their hands on the solar eclipse glasses that are on sale there.

But the glasses are being offered in a limited supply beginning at Noon today for $3 a pair. They are limiting the glasses to four per person. Also, the visitors center will have a supply of 500 until they run out.

Our reporter says the line is wrapped around the building.

Some were in line at 6:30 this morning.

If you don’t have a pair of solar eclipse glasses, don’t fret. News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities are in your corner today. We will have a full report on where to find glasses in our region beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m.