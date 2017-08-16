BMS spectator files $2 million federal lawsuit after fall during 2016 night race

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A Virginia man filed a federal personal injury lawsuit today seeking up to $2 million from Bristol Motor Speedway, LLC and its parent company Speedway Motorsports, Inc, following an alleged fall during last year’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, according to federal court records.

Patrick Fischer of Midlothian, Virginia, alleges he “slipped in a clear liquid on the floor and fell” while entering the bathroom on August 20, 2016 at BMS, according to his complaint.

According to the complaint, he argues BMS and Speedway Motorsports were negligent, saying they “knew or should have known of the hazard long enough to have corrected it or have given warning.”

Fischer says he suffered painful and disabling injuries to his back, right shoulder and right elbow as a result of that negligence and incurred medical expenses, according to federal court records.

“He has been rendered sick and sore in body and mind, suffered mental anguish, varying degrees of pain, lost enjoyment of life, and has been prevented from engaging in his normal life activities,” according to the complaint.

Fischer demanded a jury trial and compensatory damages of up to $2 million, according to the complaint.

We reached out to BMS for comment a short time ago and have not yet heard back.

