Big Game High School Preview featuring Sullivan Central looking for a win

BLOUNTVILLE — With high school football about to kick off Thursday night there are several big games of the week such as

Science Hill hosting Elizabethton and Greeneville facing Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night.

On Thursday the season gets underway for the Sullivan Central Cougers when they host Sullivan North.

The Cougars have nowhere to go but up, since they haven’t won a game since the 2014 season. Coach Chris Steger who’s in his 2nd season knows this is a marathon and not a sprint when it comes to turn this program around.

“This is going to be a different year I think we have a couple of chances to get a couple of wins and it’s going to be a big year I think.”

“Last year everybody was walking around lolli-gagging and stuff and we’ve gotten to it and busted or butts every where we go this year.”

“We feel like we are growing as a program you know we’re not where we want to be but we are trending in the right direction and that’s what we are focusing on is us getting better every day.”