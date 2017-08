ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – One of Hollywood’s brightest stars is making an appearance in our region this fall.

Barter Theatre will hold “An Evening with Robert Duvall” on Oct. 5.

The Academy Award winning actor will make an appearance as part of a fundraiser for Barter’s annual Fund for Artistic Excellence.

Tickets to the performance and a post-show reception are $250.

For more information, visit bartertheatre.com or call 276-619-3315.

