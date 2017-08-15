What’s Working: Alternative, flexible classroom seating

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – It’s the latest move with the hopes of improving academic performance. It’s called alternative or flexible seating.

“We know traditionally students sit in a chair and stay there all day long. In a flexible seating classroom allows them to have active seating,” said Jonesborough 2nd-grade teacher Daisy Sanders.

Daisy Sanders is a 2nd-grade teacher at Jonesborough Elementary School. Her students rock on wobbles stools, and roll on yoga balls.

“Their behavior is better — how they actually perform is better academically. They are able to move a little bit,’ said Sanders.

Alternative seating is now spreading into highest school levels of education.

“Research has shown that colleges are introducing this, high schools are introducing this,” said Grandview principal Rachel Price.

Haley Carr is a 6th-grade teacher at Grandview Elementary. She incorporates flexible seating in her reading and language arts classroom.

“I wanted to do something that would boost student achievement and at the same time help my teacher effectiveness,” said Carr.

Carr has added a Star-Books, theme to her classroom. “All middle schoolers seem to love this coffee craze that’s going on right now,” said Carr. Adding, even more, enthusiasm to her students and more character to her classroom.

“At a coffee shop you go in and you see all kinds of different seating and so I thought how can I make my classroom look like a coffee shop to have that alternative seating,” said Carr.

It’s just another way to help their students be the best they can be.

“We wanted to make sure we created an atmosphere that set our children up for success,” said Sanders.