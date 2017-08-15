VIDEO: On horseback, US Senate candidate Roy Moore rides to polls

By Published:

Chief Justice Roy Moore of the Alabama Supreme Court addresses a Pro-Life Mississippi and a Pastors for Life pastors luncheon in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 17, 2014. Moore told the attendees that he cannot separate his faith from his job as chief justice and continues to oppose abortion and same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama Chief Justice and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore rode a horse to the polls as he voted in the state’s special Senate primary on Tuesday.

Moore wore a military T-shirt and black cowboy hat as he dismounted at the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department, where he votes in northeastern Alabama.

Moore jokingly looked shocked when a poll worker asked if he wanted to vote in the GOP or Democratic primary.

He then took only a few seconds to mark his ballot — presumably for himself. Moore says it’s odd to have only one race on a statewide ballot.

Moore is among a group of candidates for the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He says riding a horse to vote is a family tradition.

