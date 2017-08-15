TODAY: BVU plans power outage, affecting several communities, at 10:00 a.m.

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Utilities says it plans to turn off power to several communities beginning at 10:00 a.m. today. BVU says the outage is the result of maintenance and repairs to its Valley substation.

The utility company says the work cannot be performed with the power on or the system energized. The outage is only temporary and is expected to last a few minutes.

The following is a notice from BVU on the planned outage today:

BVU Authority will have a planned power outage this morning at 10:00 a.m., as a result of maintenance and repairs to its Valley substation. Necessary work cannot be performed with the system energized.

This outage will affect the following areas: Gate City, Reedy Creek, Mendota, Hiltons, Island Road, Boozy Creek, Bristol Mall, Valley Institute Elementary, Hiltons Elementary, Brookdale Bristol and surrounding areas.

This outage will occur Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. and is estimated to last between one and two minutes. Assuming no complications, power will be restored in a timely manner. Thank you in advance as we continue to serve our customers.