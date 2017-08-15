TODAY: BVU plans power outage, affecting several communities, at 10:00 a.m.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
BVU

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) –  Bristol Virginia Utilities says it plans to turn off power to several communities beginning at 10:00 a.m. today.  BVU says the outage is the result of maintenance and repairs to its Valley substation. 

The utility company says the work cannot be performed with the power on or the system energized. The outage is only temporary and is expected to last a few minutes.

The following is a notice from BVU on the planned outage today:

BVU Authority will have a planned power outage this morning at 10:00 a.m., as a result of maintenance and repairs to its Valley substation. Necessary work cannot be performed with the system energized.

This outage will affect the following areas: Gate City, Reedy Creek, Mendota, Hiltons, Island Road, Boozy Creek, Bristol Mall, Valley Institute Elementary, Hiltons Elementary, Brookdale Bristol and surrounding areas.

This outage will occur Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. and is estimated to last between one and two minutes. Assuming no complications, power will be restored in a timely manner. Thank you in advance as we continue to serve our customers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s