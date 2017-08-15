Tennessee freshman lost to season-ending injury

Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Jacquez Jones will sit out this season because of a knee injury.

The Vols’ coach didn’t specify when or how the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Jacquez Jones suffered the injury, but he was seen walking on crutches Sunday during the team’s preseason media day at Neyland Stadium.

“Jacquez Jones will be out for the season,” Jones said following Tennessee’s practice Tuesday afternoon at Haslam Field. “He injured his knee. We expect him to be back for spring football, and bigger and stronger, but he will miss the season.”

Jones, a former three-star prospect from Clearwater (Fla.) High School, is one of four true freshman wide receivers on the Vols’ roster.

He was ranked the No. 926 overall prospect and No. 134 wide receiver in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite for the 2017 class. He chose Tennessee over scholarship offers from nearly 20 other schools.

Jacquez Jones enrolled at Tennessee in July for the second session of summer classes. He and fellow freshman receiver Jordan Murphy, a former Top247 prospect from Hattiesburg, Miss., were the final members of the Vols’ 2017 signing class to arrive on campus.

While fellow true freshman receiver Josh Palmer has put himself in position to see the field this season, Jones didn’t appear to be pushing for a significant role during the first two weeks of Tennessee’s preseason camp.

He’s one of 11 scholarship players on the Vols’ roster at wide receiver, where several players are competing to start opposite junior Jauan Jennings.