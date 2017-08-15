Northeast Tennessee county is test case for revitalization plan

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee county is a test case for a plan that seeks to lift counties off a federally designated list of distressed counties by 2025.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports several state agencies along with local and regional departments came up with a plan called Project 95, which hopes to make inroads in employment, literacy and reversing troubling health trends. If successful, the program will bring about 150-200 call center jobs to Hancock County as soon as next fall.

Hancock County ranks near the bottom of Tennessee’s counties for employment, health and literacy. According to U.S. Census data, the per-capita income from 2011 to 2015 was just over $15,000.

Project 95 is a collaboration of several agencies, including the Tennessee Department of Economic and Development, health and tourism.

