TBI, Kingsport police investigate human trafficking; Details to be revealed at news conference today

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department are holding a joint-news conference to reveal the results from a human trafficking probe in Kingsport.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officials will hold the event at 3:00 p.m.

News Channel 11 will be there and we will live stream it right here on WJHL.com.

Among the speakers will be TBI Director Mark Gwyn, TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke, Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin, 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Coalition Against Human Trafficking Executive Director Kate Trudell.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s