TBI, Kingsport police investigate human trafficking; Details to be revealed at news conference today

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department are holding a joint-news conference to reveal the results from a human trafficking probe in Kingsport.

Officials will hold the event at 3:00 p.m.

News Channel 11 will be there and we will live stream it right here on WJHL.com.

Among the speakers will be TBI Director Mark Gwyn, TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke, Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin, 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Coalition Against Human Trafficking Executive Director Kate Trudell.