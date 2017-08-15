Stickley Farm honors Dale Earnhardt, Jr. with annual corn maze design

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – So many people are paying tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Jr. as he makes his last laps around Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Stickley Family Farm in Bluff City has made the NASCAR driver the subject of their 12th annual corn maze design.

Stickley Farm’s owners said it’s a perfect way for them to say “Thank You,” and give a nod to his incredible NASCAR career.

The Stickley Farm Maze will open on Friday, Sept. 22 and will run through Oct. 29.

