People in Carter County community want increased patrols after several reports of theft and break-ins

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – People living in the Central and Happy Valley area of Carter County say they want more deputy patrols after several reported thefts and break-ins in that area. News Channel 11 took these concerns to the Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford who says deputies do work the area and respond swiftly to incidents.

Phillip Brumit is one of several people living in Carter county with deputy patrol concerns. He says thieves walked into the back yard of his Fletcher Drive home in March, broke into his shed and took several possessions.

“I just had a chainsaw and a weed eater stolen,” Phillip Brumit said.

Brumit said if he could speak with Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford he would tell him, “We more patrols, we need more resources in this community. we need reassurance that something is going to be done.”

Cindy Tipton owns Cindy’s Crafts on Elizabethton Highway in Carter County. She has also been the victim of an attempted break-in and vandalized property.

“I’ve had an attempted break-in and they absolutely destroyed the coke machine on the porch and broke about 15 windows out,” Tipton said.

That happened in January. Tipton has had her business in this community for nearly 30 years. This is the first time there has been a problem.

We reached out to the Carter County Sheriff about these concerns. He declined to do an on camera interview with me but did tell me his department has seen an increase in thefts in the area and provided this statement which reads:

“We do have extra patrols during peak times and particularly at night. we encourage people in the community to call us immediately if they have problems and we will send an officer.”

The Sheriff says that those with immediate emergencies are encouraged to call 911.

