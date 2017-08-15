Man charged in murder of 89-year-old Carter Co. woman in court for arraignment

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man charged in the death of an 89-year-old woman was arraigned in a Carter County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Mary Nolen died a few days after being found in her home on July 14, after police said she had been badly beaten.

On Friday, Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Chad Benfield for Nolen’s murder.

Benfield was charged with felony murder and aggravated burglary charges.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said DNA from fingernail clippings helped lead them to Benfield.

Lunceford said they have preliminary autopsy results, but are awaiting full results to determine the cause of death.

Benfield was scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 26. He remains in the Carter County Jail on $500,000 bond.

