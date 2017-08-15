Judge orders Abingdon leaders to follow open meetings rules

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A judge has ordered leaders in a Southwest Virginia town to follow the law governing open meetings and public decisions.

Last month, Abingdon Town Council member Cindy Patterson accused three fellow members of the council of conducting a secret campaign to discredit her, voicing her complaints at a public meeting.

Patterson said council members violated open meeting laws in an attempt to gather information about her.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed by a citizen in Abingdon naming Abingdon Mayor Cathy Lowe, Vice Mayor Rick Humphreys, Councilman Bob Howard, Abingdon Attorney and Freedom of Information Office Deborah Icenhour and the Town Council of Abingdon.

In court on Tuesday, a judge ordered the Town of Abingdon to pay court costs, and issued an injunction against the town ordering leaders to no longer violate the Freedom of Information Act.

The town’s attorney called the ruling “fairly favorable.”

An attorney for the citizen filed the lawsuit said he was pleased with the judge’s decision to issue an injunction.

