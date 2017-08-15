Greeneville man arrested for 2016 auto burglaries in Johnson City

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Kevin Fitts

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Greeneville man on multiple counts of auto burglary on Tuesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrested Kevin Fitts, 46, following an investigation into several auto burglaries that were reported in the Beech Drive and University Parkway area on Sept. 13, 2016.

During the investigation, Fitts was identified as a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, Fitts was served with the warrants at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

He was being held on $50,000 bond.

Fitts was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s