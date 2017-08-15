Greeneville man arrested for 2016 auto burglaries in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Greeneville man on multiple counts of auto burglary on Tuesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrested Kevin Fitts, 46, following an investigation into several auto burglaries that were reported in the Beech Drive and University Parkway area on Sept. 13, 2016.

During the investigation, Fitts was identified as a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, Fitts was served with the warrants at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

He was being held on $50,000 bond.

Fitts was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

