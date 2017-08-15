Greene County citizens, leaders talk U.S. Nitrogen leaks at town hall

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A group of concerned citizens in Greene County joined together as one Monday night to say enough is enough when it comes to a chemical plant in the county.

The U.S. Nitrogen plant in the Mosheim area has had two leaks in recent months and area residents want answers.

The group Indivisible Greene County hosted a town hall in downtown Greeneville to open up about recent nitric acid leaks coming from the plant. They also invited county commissioners and area leaders to join the conversation.

There have been two nitric acid leaks at the plant, one in August 2016 and the other April 2017. Area residents say they’re concerned about their health and they want a warning system.

“They are saying now there is a plan in place for an alarm system but that plan in place that they have is going through our emergency notification system so it’s something the community will be paying for not U.S. Nitrogen and they are taking advantage of the hospitality of Greene County,” President of Indivisible Greene County, Erin Hensley Schultz said.

County Commissioner Eddie Jennings said he wants U.S. Nitrogen out of the county. He said he has a resolution ready to go to change that plot of land back to an agricultural space.

“They’ve not been truthful in nothing they’ve said and it wasn’t suppose to be dangerous it is and I’m here for one sole purpose, sponsoring the resolution the same for the safety and welfare of Greene County residents,” Commissioner Jennings said.

Commissioner Jennings tells News Channel 11 he plans to present that resolution to the county commission next week. Indivisible Greene County said they also invited U.S. Nitrogen officials to attend Monday’s town hall but they declined.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.