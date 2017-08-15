Forrest named Bucs Director of Football Operations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 15, 2017) – East Tennessee State University football head coach Carl Torbush announced on Tuesday that Matt Forrest has accepted the position to become the Buccaneers’ Director of Football Operations.

Forrest, who has spent time at Tennessee Tech, Murray State, Morehead State and Huntingdon College (Ala.), has nine years of experience working in collegiate athletics.

“We are very excited to have Matt Forrest and his wife Ashley join our ETSU football family,” said Coach Torbush. “We are very fortunate that a person with Matt’s experience was available at this time of the year to fill our Director of Football Operations position. I have known Matt for several years as he worked at Morehead State, Murray State and Tennessee Tech. He worked with Coach Alexander at Tennessee Tech and played under Coach Rader at Huntingdon College. Matt is an excellent addition to our staff and he has great experience in running the day-to-day operations of a football program.”

“I want to thank Coach Torbush and the administration for giving me this opportunity to be the Director of Football Operations at East Tennessee State University,” Forrest said. “There is a lot of excitement surrounding this program. My wife and I are extremely blessed to be a part of it.”

Forrest comes to ETSU after spending the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Tennessee Tech where he coached the running backs and tight ends. During his time with the Golden Eagles – where he was teamed up with current ETSU offensive line coach Dewayne Alexander – Forrest coached return specialist/running back Ladarius Vanlier to back-to-back all-conference honors.

Prior to his stop in Cookeville, Forrest spent the 2013 season at Morehead State as a running backs coach and equipment manager. Forrest worked as Director of Football Operations at Murray State from 2010-12 where he coordinated travel, assisted with on-campus recruiting, and handled other administrative duties. The Racers ranked among the Football Championship Subdivision’s top five offenses in each of his three years.

Forrest played collegiate football at Huntingdon College where he was the Hawks’ back-up quarterback from 2006-09. During his time at Huntingdon – where current ETSU recruiting coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Rader was his offensive coordinator –Forrest was on the Hawks’ team that earned their first-ever NCAA Division III playoff berth in 2009. That senior class posted the program’s best record at 8-2. After graduation, Forrest spent the 2009-10 season as a student assistant coach for the men’s basketball program at Huntingdon College (Ala.).

Forrest also worked for the Montgomery Biscuits (Ala.) – the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays – where he served as clubhouse manager, clubhouse assistant, and grounds crew member for the 2008, 2009, and 2010 professional baseball seasons.

Forrest earned a bachelor’s degree in coaching education from Huntingdon in 2010.