Former Tennessee attorney arrested, accused of stealing from clients

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former attorney in Tennessee has been arrested and indicted on theft charges.

Local news outlets report that according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 48-year-old former attorney Andy Lamar Allman turned himself on Monday into the Sumner County Jail. He’s charged with 17 counts of theft of property.

In December 2016, 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley asked that the TBI investigate allegations of theft by Allman. The statement says several of Allman’s former clients filed complaints alleging he stole money from them while acting as their attorney.

The TBI says agents found evidence that Allman stole from his clients from December 2012 through October 2016.

Allman was suspended from practicing law in September 2016.

It’s unclear if Allman has an attorney.

