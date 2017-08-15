Former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey to back Diane Black in upcoming governor’s race

(WJHL) – Former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey said a problem that has plagued Northeast Tennessee is one of the biggest reasons he is backing Republican candidate Diane Black in the governor’s race.

Ramsey confirmed on Monday that he will be co-chairing Black’s campaign.

With a crowded ticket, Ramsey said he feels candidates will have to work to stand out, especially when it comes to ongoing issues the state is tackling such as the opioid crisis.

“The one place where I think we have failed is the opioid problem, especially here in Northeast Tennessee,” Ramsey said. “And Diane is a nurse, she is a registered nurse and has been in the heath care field all her life, and I think she can do something to address that.”

So far, eight people have thrown their hat in the race for Tennessee governor — six Republicans and two Democrats.

