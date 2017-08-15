Dolly Parton announces first-ever children’s album ‘I Believe In You’

Dolly Parton appears in a publicity photo promoting her album 'Backwoods Barbie.' It was released on February 26, 2008. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL)  – The Tennessean reports Dolly Parton made a surprise announcement in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon. The country music legend, icon, and diva revealed plans for her first-ever children’s album.

According to the Tennessean, the album – “I Believe In You” will be available for digital download on September 29 and in stores worldwide on October 13.

All of the songs were written by Parton and proceeds will benefit the Imagination Library.

Imagination Library was founded by Parton in 1996 and its mission is to make sure children have access to free books.

For more information about Imagination Library, click here. 

